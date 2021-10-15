Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Celcuity stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

