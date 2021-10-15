Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $22.14 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
CDR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
