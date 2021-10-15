Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $22.14 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

