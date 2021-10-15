Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in September

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ceapro stock remained flat at $$0.48 on Thursday. Ceapro has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 2.02.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

