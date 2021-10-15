Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in September

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Ceapro stock remained flat at $$0.48 on Thursday. Ceapro has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 2.02.
About Ceapro
