Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CPAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

