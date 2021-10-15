Caspian (CSP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,128.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $10,128.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00206464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00092674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

