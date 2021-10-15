Cartenna Capital LP Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for 1.8% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. 26,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

