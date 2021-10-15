Cartenna Capital LP Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cartenna Capital LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.65. 12,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,659. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

