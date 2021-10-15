Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of CARS opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $848.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.77 and a beta of 2.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cars.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cars.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

