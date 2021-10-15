Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €21.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.26 ($21.48).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €15.34 ($18.05) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.22. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.