CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $951,871.88 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

CarGurus stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

