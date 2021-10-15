Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$205.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$300.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$250.83.

TSE:CJT opened at C$192.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$198.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$185.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$159.80 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.2200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

