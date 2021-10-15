Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report sales of $32.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $31.51 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,227. The company has a market capitalization of $482.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other news, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

