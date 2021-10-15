Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,173. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

