Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,173. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.