Capital One Financial Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

