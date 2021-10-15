Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$74,440.10 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,238. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$39.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

