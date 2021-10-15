Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.83.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$51.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.27. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$51.66. The firm has a market cap of C$60.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

