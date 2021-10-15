California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 68,928 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,586,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,928 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $85,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 121.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

AFL stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

