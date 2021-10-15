California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 59,638 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,175,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,638 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $72,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 251,765 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $323,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.