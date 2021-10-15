California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,922 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $71,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 348,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 64.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 36,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 55.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

