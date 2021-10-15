California Public Employees Retirement System Has $80.77 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Discover Financial Services worth $80,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $126.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.13. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.06.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

