California Public Employees Retirement System Has $65.09 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Bilibili worth $65,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bilibili by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,521,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.29. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

