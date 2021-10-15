California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 37,619 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $68,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $294,105,000 after purchasing an additional 266,833 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,650 shares of company stock worth $644,243 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $112.66 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.