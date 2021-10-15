California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,854 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $74,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

