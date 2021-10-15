Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells C$1,478,586.20 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,929,856.16.

Shares of CFW opened at C$5.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.57. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.78 million and a PE ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$215.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.56.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

