Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 148,000 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 4.95% of Flowserve worth $259,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Flowserve by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Flowserve by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

