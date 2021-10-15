Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 407.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. 392,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,549,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

