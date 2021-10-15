Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,598,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Open Text were worth $302,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,807. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

