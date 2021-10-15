Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.11 Billion Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,984,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,655,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 2.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,114,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,900,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,973,000 after purchasing an additional 663,627 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,523,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.55. 19,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.