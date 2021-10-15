Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 63,827 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 245.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,827 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,822.79. 35,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,795.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,534.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

