Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,049,000 after buying an additional 554,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.67. 65,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.36 and its 200-day moving average is $279.02. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

