Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 431 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $546.71. 5,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $312.05 and a one year high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

