Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 148.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,235 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Technology Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTAQ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

