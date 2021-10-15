Burger Swap Price Tops $4.23 (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $72.26 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00007034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00208972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00094249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,765 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.