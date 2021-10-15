BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE:BRP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 3,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in BRP Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 949,445 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

