Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

