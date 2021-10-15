Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 840 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $137.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

