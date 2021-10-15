Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,225 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $47.75 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

