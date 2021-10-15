Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $929,002,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $329,231,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $206,186,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,401 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

