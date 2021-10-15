Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

