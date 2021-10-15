Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $307,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Altice USA by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

ATUS stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

