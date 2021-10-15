Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $347,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup cut their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

NYSE POST opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

