Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 2,035 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11,970.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 152,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 34,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.