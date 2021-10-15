Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 41.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

