Brokers Set Expectations for Philip Morris International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

PM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.95. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.5% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 104.5% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

