Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $55.40

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 706,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,408,046. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion and a PE ratio of -32.98. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

