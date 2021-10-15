Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $46.31

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGN. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 154,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

