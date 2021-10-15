Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT at $439.27

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $439.27.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $160,228,681. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after buying an additional 465,293 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.84. 59,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

