Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT at $168.75

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.75.

LCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

LCII stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

