Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $61.50

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

KEX stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Kirby has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Research analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

