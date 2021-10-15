Brokerages Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Target Price at $18.00

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,684. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

